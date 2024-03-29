Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO) Gain Of 18.26 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The OCTO share’s 52-week high remains $4.85, putting it -513.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $3.77M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 346.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8600, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.99%, and 18.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.09%. Short interest in Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) saw shorts transact 69490.0 shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eightco Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Eightco Holdings Inc insiders hold 18.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.01% of the shares at 3.69% float percentage. In total, 3.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 33455.0 shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26496.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 28894.0 shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $22884.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 33455.0 shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26496.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15073.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 11937.0.