Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON)’s 1.04-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares stood at 75944.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.70, to imply an increase of 7.06% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The EBON share’s 52-week high remains $18.94, putting it -95.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.30. The company has a valuation of $63.44M, with an average of 32390.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 60.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

After registering a 7.06% upside in the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.48, jumping 7.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.04%, and -22.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.60%. Short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON) saw shorts transact 50100.0 shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ebang International Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.58% of the shares at 1.58% float percentage. In total, 1.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 44213.0 shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5387.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $52253.0.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 7143.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69287.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1980.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 19205.0.