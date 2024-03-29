DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) Stocks Fall -75.45% YTD; What Next For It?

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DHAI share’s 52-week high remains $13.90, putting it -1163.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $44.76M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.65%, and 38.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.45%. Short interest in DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) saw shorts transact 74160.0 shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

DHAI Dividends

DIH Holding US Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DIH Holding US Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI)’s Major holders

DIH Holding US Inc insiders hold 35.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.72% of the shares at 10.40% float percentage. In total, 6.72% institutions holds shares in the company.