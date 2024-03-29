Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DGHI) Added 4.29 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 7.35% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The DGHI share’s 52-week high remains $2.54, putting it -73.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $42.88M, with an average of 89270.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

After registering a 7.35% upside in the last session, Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4600, jumping 7.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.29%, and -16.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.24%. Short interest in Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) saw shorts transact 45140.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Digihost Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) shares are 55.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -583.33% against 17.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.2 million.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digihost Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Digihost Technology Inc insiders hold 19.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.81% of the shares at 12.17% float percentage. In total, 9.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vident Advisory, LLC . As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 1.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 29699.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $43360.0.

We also have Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9844.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 14372.0.