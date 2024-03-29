Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DECA) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -13.98% Year-To-Date

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DECA)’s traded shares stood at 91893.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.75, to imply an increase of 12.15% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The DECA share’s 52-week high remains $14.10, putting it -61.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $62.20M, with an average of 91830.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DECA) trade information

After registering a 12.15% upside in the last session, Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (DECA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.30, jumping 12.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.14%, and 69.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.98%. Short interest in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DECA) saw shorts transact 5250.0 shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

DECA Dividends

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DECA)’s Major holders

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp insiders hold 15.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.78% of the shares at 68.10% float percentage. In total, 57.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Periscope Capital Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 6.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.55 million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.89 million.

We also have Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (DECA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 4.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 1.35 million.