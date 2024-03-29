Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 342.93% Year-To-Date

Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.14, to imply a decrease of -6.14% or -$2.43 in intraday trading. The DAVE share’s 52-week high remains $43.99, putting it -18.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.47. The company has a valuation of $454.59M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

After registering a -6.14% downside in the last session, Dave Inc (DAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.75, dropping -6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and 41.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 342.93%. Short interest in Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Dave Inc (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.8 million and $59.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dave Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Dave Inc insiders hold 37.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.26% of the shares at 24.51% float percentage. In total, 15.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NVP Associates, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 5.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.5 million shares, or about 4.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dave Inc (DAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 70423.0, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.