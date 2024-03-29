DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.53, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DRIO share’s 52-week high remains $4.58, putting it -199.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $41.62M, with an average of 98800.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 132.94K shares over the past 3 months.

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the last session, DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6600, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.79%, and -30.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.05%. Short interest in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 9.35 days time to cover.

DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DarioHealth Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) shares are -52.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.75% against 14.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.81 million and $6.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -47.60% before dropping -16.40% in the following quarter.

DRIO Dividends

DarioHealth Corp has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DarioHealth Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

DarioHealth Corp insiders hold 17.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.86% of the shares at 38.46% float percentage. In total, 31.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 17.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Appian Way Asset Management LP with 1.32 million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.