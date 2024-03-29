Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 47.46% Year-To-Date

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply an increase of 8.07% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CNTB share’s 52-week high remains $2.84, putting it -63.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $95.82M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

After registering a 8.07% upside in the last session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9680, jumping 8.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.32%, and 47.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.46%. Short interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) shares are 138.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 109.05% against 12.70%.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between April 15 and April 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR insiders hold 41.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.03% of the shares at 75.00% float percentage. In total, 44.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 5.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BML Capital Management, LLC with 2.06 million shares, or about 3.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.59 million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27961.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 48652.0.