Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ: CAUD) Stock Has Dropped -33.19% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD)’s traded shares stood at 88811.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply a decrease of -7.67% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CAUD share’s 52-week high remains $38.40, putting it -5995.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $8.61M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) trade information

After registering a -7.67% downside in the last session, Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7964, dropping -7.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.30%, and -33.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.63%. Short interest in Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

CAUD Dividends

Collective Audience Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Collective Audience Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD)’s Major holders

Collective Audience Inc insiders hold 50.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.80% of the shares at 3.63% float percentage. In total, 1.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 58416.0 shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36568.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 57900.0 shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $36245.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Collective Audience Inc (CAUD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 57900.0 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36245.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31840.0, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 19931.0.