Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING)’s traded shares stood at 74515.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CING share’s 52-week high remains $23.80, putting it -2063.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $4.38M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 841.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, Cingulate Inc (CING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.85%, and -9.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.62%. Short interest in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) saw shorts transact 42720.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Cingulate Inc (CING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cingulate Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cingulate Inc (CING) shares are -91.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.79% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.70% this quarter before jumping 46.00% for the next one.

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cingulate Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Cingulate Inc insiders hold 8.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.12% of the shares at 11.10% float percentage. In total, 10.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2616.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2877.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 811.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $892.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cingulate Inc (CING) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 6351.0 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6986.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2699.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 2968.0.