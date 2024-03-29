CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) -13.22% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO)’s traded shares stood at 55265.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.30, to imply an increase of 18.76% or $3.68 in intraday trading. The CRVO share’s 52-week high remains $26.38, putting it -13.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.14. The company has a valuation of $143.76M, with an average of 34300.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.62K shares over the past 3 months.

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO) trade information

After registering a 18.76% upside in the last session, CervoMed Inc (CRVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.00, jumping 18.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and 84.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.37%. Short interest in CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO) saw shorts transact 18500.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

CervoMed Inc (CRVO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 91.30% this quarter before jumping 93.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2 million.

CRVO Dividends

CervoMed Inc has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CervoMed Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ:CRVO)’s Major holders

CervoMed Inc insiders hold 46.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.31% of the shares at 9.97% float percentage. In total, 5.31% institutions holds shares in the company.