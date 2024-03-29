CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) Have Declined -49.58% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.61, to imply an increase of 20.33% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The CASI share’s 52-week high remains $8.48, putting it -134.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71. The company has a valuation of $48.09M, with an average of 93280.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 204.57K shares over the past 3 months.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

After registering a 20.33% upside in the last session, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.72, jumping 20.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.36%, and -36.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.58%. Short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) shares are 56.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.88% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.10% this quarter before jumping 88.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.26 million and $8.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -38.30% before jumping 43.80% in the following quarter.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 47.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.72% of the shares at 5.18% float percentage. In total, 2.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Shields Capital Management, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Shields & Co., LLC with 86214.0 shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 81389.0 shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41518.0, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.