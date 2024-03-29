CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRGX) Has Fallen -51.97% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.32, to imply a decrease of -0.40% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CRGX share’s 52-week high remains $33.92, putting it -51.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.14. The company has a valuation of $878.52M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.88K shares over the past 3 months.

CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX) trade information

After registering a -0.40% downside in the last session, CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.96, dropping -0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.25%, and -10.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.59%. Short interest in CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX) saw shorts transact 2.19 million shares and set a 4.35 days time to cover.

CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CARGO Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

CRGX Dividends

CARGO Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CARGO Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRGX)’s Major holders

CARGO Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 7.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.47% of the shares at 101.16% float percentage. In total, 93.47% institutions holds shares in the company.