Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CVKD) Has Dropped -17.56% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD)’s traded shares stood at 52893.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply a decrease of -4.69% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CVKD share’s 52-week high remains $3.14, putting it -414.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $9.77M, with an average of 44790.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 351.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) trade information

After registering a -4.69% downside in the last session, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6500, dropping -4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and -9.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.56%. Short interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) saw shorts transact 21910.0 shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) shares are -8.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.18% against 12.70%.

CVKD Dividends

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD)’s Major holders

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 47.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.45% of the shares at 6.52% float percentage. In total, 3.45% institutions holds shares in the company.