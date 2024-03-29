Boom Or Bust: Where Is VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) Stock Headed Next?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply an increase of 3.72% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The VYNE share’s 52-week high remains $8.73, putting it -184.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $43.29M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 124.01K shares over the past 3 months.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

After registering a 3.72% upside in the last session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.16, jumping 3.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.76%, and 31.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.76%. Short interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw shorts transact 12440.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VYNE Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) shares are -25.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.24% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.20% this quarter before jumping 91.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110k.

VYNE Dividends

VYNE Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VYNE Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

VYNE Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 8.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.80% of the shares at 66.59% float percentage. In total, 60.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.39 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 1.39 million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.28 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.67 million shares. This is just over 4.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78626.0, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.