Boom Or Bust: Where Is Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) Stock Headed Next?

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.65, to imply a decrease of -5.02% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The RENB share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -98.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $380.73M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 298.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) trade information

After registering a -5.02% downside in the last session, Renovaro Inc. (RENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.24, dropping -5.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.86%, and 19.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.40%. Short interest in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

RENB Dividends

Renovaro Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renovaro Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)’s Major holders

Renovaro Inc. insiders hold 29.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.81% of the shares at 2.57% float percentage. In total, 1.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renovaro Inc. (RENB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79245.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 71201.0.