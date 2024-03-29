Boom Or Bust: Where Is Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ: COCH) Stock Headed Next?

Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH)’s traded shares stood at 80104.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.92, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The COCH share’s 52-week high remains $11.72, putting it -198.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $76.64M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 419.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Envoy Medical Inc (COCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.27, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.29%, and 11.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.50%. Short interest in Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) saw shorts transact 11040.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $90k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80k.

COCH Dividends

Envoy Medical Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Envoy Medical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH)’s Major holders

Envoy Medical Inc insiders hold 63.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.28% of the shares at 25.67% float percentage. In total, 9.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 4.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meteora Capital, LLC with 0.43 million shares, or about 2.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.67 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Envoy Medical Inc (COCH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 42637.0 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14692.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 57592.0.