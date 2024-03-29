Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) Stock?

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)’s traded shares stood at 64274.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.76, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The STIM share’s 52-week high remains $4.99, putting it -4.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $141.66M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 200.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the last session, Neuronetics Inc (STIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.96%, and 60.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.14%. Short interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) saw shorts transact 53170.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neuronetics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Neuronetics Inc (STIM) shares are 255.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.38% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.40% this quarter before falling -41.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.47 million.

STIM Dividends

Neuronetics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neuronetics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)’s Major holders

Neuronetics Inc insiders hold 6.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.59% of the shares at 65.06% float percentage. In total, 60.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Archon Capital Management LLC with 2.54 million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neuronetics Inc (STIM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 3.43 million.