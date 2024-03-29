Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Stock?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.63, to imply a decrease of -2.16% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The LEXX share’s 52-week high remains $6.85, putting it -88.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $45.99M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 472.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the last session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.00, dropping -2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.52%, and 42.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 190.40%. Short interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexaria Bioscience Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) shares are 278.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.59% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.30% this quarter before jumping 64.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 112.40% compared to the previous financial year.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexaria Bioscience Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Lexaria Bioscience Corp insiders hold 12.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.97% of the shares at 10.24% float percentage. In total, 8.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invenomic Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 48837.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $35665.0.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39100.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 29043.0.