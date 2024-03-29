Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILAG) Stock?

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG)’s traded shares stood at 66782.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 3.13% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ILAG share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -344.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $8.85M, with an average of 66550.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 548.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG) trade information

After registering a 3.13% upside in the last session, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5555, jumping 3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.86%, and -2.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.37%. Short interest in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG) saw shorts transact 25990.0 shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

ILAG Dividends

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG)’s Major holders

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc insiders hold 51.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.19% of the shares at 0.40% float percentage. In total, 0.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28700.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31857.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Xtx Topco Ltd with 11473.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12735.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8624.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9141.0