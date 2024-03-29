Boom Or Bust: What Are Sharps Technology Inc’s (NASDAQ:STSS) Future Prospects?

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s traded shares stood at 69690.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The STSS share’s 52-week high remains $1.58, putting it -364.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $5.22M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3716, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.12%, and -12.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.77%. Short interest in Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) saw shorts transact 76830.0 shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.5 billion.

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sharps Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

Sharps Technology Inc insiders hold 13.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.23% of the shares at 20.01% float percentage. In total, 17.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HighTower Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95419.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 51302.0 shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $40523.0.