Boom Or Bust: What Are Chromadex Corp’s (NASDAQ:CDXC) Future Prospects?

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply a decrease of -5.18% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The CDXC share’s 52-week high remains $4.06, putting it -16.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $262.08M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 214.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

After registering a -5.18% downside in the last session, Chromadex Corp (CDXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.06, dropping -5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.75%, and 102.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.36%. Short interest in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) saw shorts transact 1.17 million shares and set a 6.5 days time to cover.

Chromadex Corp (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chromadex Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chromadex Corp (CDXC) shares are 140.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.43% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $23.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.84 million.

CDXC Dividends

Chromadex Corp has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chromadex Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders

Chromadex Corp insiders hold 41.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.07% of the shares at 27.32% float percentage. In total, 16.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.04 million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tieton Capital Management, LLC with 2.57 million shares, or about 3.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chromadex Corp (CDXC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.2 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 million.