Boom Or Bust: What Are Brera Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:BREA) Future Prospects?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 10.73% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BREA share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $14.71M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) trade information

After registering a 10.73% upside in the last session, Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6600, jumping 10.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.37%, and 15.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.77%. Short interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

BREA Dividends

Brera Holdings PLC has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brera Holdings PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA)’s Major holders

Brera Holdings PLC insiders hold 53.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.69% float percentage. In total, 0.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1581.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3952.0.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 371.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $630.0