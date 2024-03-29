Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.10

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply a decrease of -5.98% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BIOR share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -509.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $29.93M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 393.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

After registering a -5.98% downside in the last session, Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300, dropping -5.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.56%, and -22.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.52%. Short interest in Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) saw shorts transact 1.18 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biora Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) shares are -49.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.86% against 12.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 118,650.00% compared to the previous financial year.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biora Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Biora Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 11.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.75% of the shares at 61.59% float percentage. In total, 54.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 12.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 0.62 million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 84729.0, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.33 million.