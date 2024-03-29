BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) Fell -2418.31% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s traded shares stood at 76314.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 0.86% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BGLC share’s 52-week high remains $17.88, putting it -2418.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $12.56M, with an average of 66380.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information

After registering a 0.86% upside in the last session, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7700, jumping 0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.47%, and 10.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.21%. Short interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC) saw shorts transact 20060.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

BGLC Dividends

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s Major holders

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp insiders hold 66.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.59% of the shares at 1.77% float percentage. In total, 0.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 33591.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23715.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 26149.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18461.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 23681.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16718.0