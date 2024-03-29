BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) Recovered 81.79% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 296.67% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.57, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The BYSI share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -12.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $139.30M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.18K shares over the past 3 months.

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.75, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.80%, and 176.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 296.67%. Short interest in BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw shorts transact 2.35 million shares and set a 5.38 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $30 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $340k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $338k and $338k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8,775.70% before jumping 0.60% in the following quarter.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BeyondSpring Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

BeyondSpring Inc insiders hold 26.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.08% of the shares at 19.15% float percentage. In total, 14.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 12.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 53962.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48565.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20183.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 20586.0.