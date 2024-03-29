Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ: RTC): Is This The Time To Buy?

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply an increase of 12.98% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The RTC share’s 52-week high remains $9.50, putting it -755.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $83.67M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 510.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) trade information

After registering a 12.98% upside in the last session, Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1100, jumping 12.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.59%, and 33.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.50%. Short interest in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

RTC Dividends

Baijiayun Group Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baijiayun Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC)’s Major holders

Baijiayun Group Ltd insiders hold 74.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.21% of the shares at 0.83% float percentage. In total, 0.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4935.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35383.0