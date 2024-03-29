At Current Prices, PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) Worth A Patient Look?

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s traded shares stood at 90529.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply a decrease of -4.67% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PXMD share’s 52-week high remains $40.40, putting it -7821.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $3.78M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.74K shares over the past 3 months.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

After registering a -4.67% downside in the last session, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6493, dropping -4.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.07%, and -19.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.63%. Short interest in PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PaxMedica Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) shares are -90.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.47% against 12.70%.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PaxMedica Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

PaxMedica Inc insiders hold 8.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.61% of the shares at 1.76% float percentage. In total, 1.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 56441.0 shares (or 0.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28784.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 27973.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14266.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3235.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1649.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1607.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 819.0.