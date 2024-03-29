At Current Prices, Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) Worth A Patient Look?

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MOBX)’s traded shares stood at 58799.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply a decrease of -2.43% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MOBX share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -521.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $51.88M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MOBX) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.24, dropping -2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.67%, and -23.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.00%. Short interest in Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MOBX) saw shorts transact 26860.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

MOBX Dividends

Mobix Labs Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mobix Labs Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MOBX)’s Major holders

Mobix Labs Inc insiders hold 24.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.03% of the shares at 4.01% float percentage. In total, 3.03% institutions holds shares in the company.