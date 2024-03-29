At Current Prices, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Worth A Patient Look?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply a decrease of -3.18% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The IPA share’s 52-week high remains $4.22, putting it -177.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $37.91M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 596.10K shares over the past 3 months.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) trade information

After registering a -3.18% downside in the last session, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6400, dropping -3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.57%, and -16.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.11%. Short interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) shares are -18.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.56% against 24.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.11 million and $3.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.10% before jumping 27.80% in the following quarter.

IPA Dividends

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd has its next earnings report out on March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ:IPA)’s Major holders

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd insiders hold 13.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.74% of the shares at 7.79% float percentage. In total, 6.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ingalls & Snyder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 4.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 75031.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17484.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26575.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3172.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 4821.0.