At $11.68 GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: GENK) Is Worth A Gamble

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:GENK)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.68, to imply an increase of 17.39% or $1.73 in intraday trading. The GENK share’s 52-week high remains $20.50, putting it -75.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.61. The company has a valuation of $51.63M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.77K shares over the past 3 months.

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:GENK) trade information

After registering a 17.39% upside in the last session, GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.00, jumping 17.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.45%, and 38.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.17%. Short interest in GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:GENK) saw shorts transact 42380.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GEN Restaurant Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) shares are 2.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against 9.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $48.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.26 million.

GENK Dividends

GEN Restaurant Group Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GEN Restaurant Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:GENK)’s Major holders

GEN Restaurant Group Inc insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.45% of the shares at 72.34% float percentage. In total, 71.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Woodson Capital Management, Lp with 0.37 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.31 million.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GEN Restaurant Group Inc (GENK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 4.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 2.05 million.