At $0.80 Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL) Is Worth A Gamble

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL)’s traded shares stood at 88572.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply a decrease of -4.65% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SPPL share’s 52-week high remains $9.68, putting it -1110.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $12.99M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 289.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) trade information

After registering a -4.65% downside in the last session, Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8899, dropping -4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.90%, and -79.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.46%. Short interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

SPPL Dividends

Simpple Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Simpple Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL)’s Major holders

Simpple Ltd. insiders hold 72.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.03% of the shares at 0.12% float percentage. In total, 0.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1486.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1188.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3758.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3006.0