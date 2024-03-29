At $0.34 Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) Is Worth A Gamble

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares stood at 56584.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The RELI share’s 52-week high remains $5.20, putting it -1429.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $1.63M, with an average of 77130.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3990, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.34%, and -24.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.69%. Short interest in Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) saw shorts transact 46210.0 shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.21 million and $4.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.40% before dropping -15.70% in the following quarter.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc has its next earnings report out between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reliance Global Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc insiders hold 21.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.79% of the shares at 8.63% float percentage. In total, 6.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 3.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53630.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 40514.0 shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $13774.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 40514.0 shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13774.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7935.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 2697.0.