Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 5.08% Gain

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply an increase of 6.73% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ASTR share’s 52-week high remains $7.28, putting it -970.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $15.49M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 627.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

After registering a 6.73% upside in the last session, Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7400, jumping 6.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.08%, and -55.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.09%. Short interest in Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw shorts transact 1.65 million shares and set a 2.53 days time to cover.

Astra Space Inc (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 139.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.91 million and $2.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astra Space Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc insiders hold 2.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.44% of the shares at 18.96% float percentage. In total, 18.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acme, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 10.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.55 million shares, or about 2.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astra Space Inc (ASTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.