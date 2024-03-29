ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -2.50% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ASLN share’s 52-week high remains $4.69, putting it -656.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $10.26M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

After registering a -2.50% downside in the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7300, dropping -2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.49%, and -12.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.83%. Short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) shares are -66.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.43% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 53.50% for the next one.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.90% of the shares at 14.90% float percentage. In total, 14.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 13.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 0.62 million shares, or about 8.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.38 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7968.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4901.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 185.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 113.0.