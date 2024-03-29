Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Up 287.57% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.49, to imply an increase of 9.08% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The APM share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it -84.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $49.16M, with an average of 1.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

After registering a 9.08% upside in the last session, Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.87, jumping 9.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.45%, and 469.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 287.57%. Short interest in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Ltd has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptorum Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Aptorum Group Ltd insiders hold 14.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.49% of the shares at 1.75% float percentage. In total, 1.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 38552.0 shares (or 2.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5246.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $49784.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 36900.0 shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2413.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 22899.0.