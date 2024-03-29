Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) Is 30.67% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 23.97% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The APLM share’s 52-week high remains $49.00, putting it -6433.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $67.15M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) trade information

After registering a 23.97% upside in the last session, Apollomics Inc (APLM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7500, jumping 23.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.02%, and 8.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.28%. Short interest in Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) saw shorts transact 45770.0 shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Apollomics Inc (APLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apollomics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Apollomics Inc (APLM) shares are -80.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.68% against 12.70%.

APLM Dividends

Apollomics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apollomics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM)’s Major holders

Apollomics Inc insiders hold 19.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.92% of the shares at 12.26% float percentage. In total, 9.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by George Kaiser Family Foundation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 0.66 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.8 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13427.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54379.0