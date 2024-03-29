Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE) -802.17% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE)’s traded shares stood at 56321.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply an increase of 12.20% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AMPE share’s 52-week high remains $8.30, putting it -802.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $0.76M, with an average of 95880.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 189.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

After registering a 12.20% upside in the last session, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900, jumping 12.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -45.88%, and -60.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.12%. Short interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) saw shorts transact 32790.0 shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 2.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.76% of the shares at 5.89% float percentage. In total, 5.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 19580.0 shares (or 2.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18013.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LP with 17962.0 shares, or about 2.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $16525.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 7388.0 shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6796.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3673.0, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 3379.0.