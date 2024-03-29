Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) Stock Gained 20.29% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.74, to imply a decrease of -5.87% or -$1.23 in intraday trading. The ALAR share’s 52-week high remains $23.73, putting it -20.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $126.14M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) trade information

After registering a -5.87% downside in the last session, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.49, dropping -5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.92%, and 20.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 154.38%. Short interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) saw shorts transact 96280.0 shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 240.00% this quarter before jumping 112.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.31 million and $6.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.00% before jumping 23.30% in the following quarter.

ALAR Dividends

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR)’s Major holders

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.69% of the shares at 3.70% float percentage. In total, 3.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 26061.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.51 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2487.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49093.0