AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) Has Fallen -59.57% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 6.32% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The AIM share’s 52-week high remains $0.75, putting it -59.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $23.00M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.49K shares over the past 3 months.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) trade information

After registering a 6.32% upside in the last session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4975, jumping 6.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.62%, and 17.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.07%. Short interest in AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 3.41 days time to cover.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $40k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56k and $49k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -15.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc has its next earnings report out on April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AIM ImmunoTech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

AIM ImmunoTech Inc insiders hold 9.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.52% of the shares at 9.38% float percentage. In total, 8.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 4.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.71 million shares, or about 1.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.