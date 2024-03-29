After This Week’s 9.07% Gain In QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG), We Just Learned Something New

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply a decrease of -2.62% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The QSG share’s 52-week high remains $28.99, putting it -608.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $163.07M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.12K shares over the past 3 months.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside in the last session, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.38, dropping -2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.07%, and 17.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 162.18%. Short interest in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) saw shorts transact 89760.0 shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) shares are 76.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 406.67% against 25.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 361.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $128.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.65 million.

QSG Dividends

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 19.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 2.53% float percentage. In total, 2.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ggv Capital Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rhumbline Advisers with 4965.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $20306.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6170.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25235.0