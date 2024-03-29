After This Week’s -18.00% Loss In Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN), We Just Learned Something New

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s traded shares stood at 50383.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply a decrease of -4.21% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The APDN share’s 52-week high remains $1.86, putting it -353.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $6.96M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

After registering a -4.21% downside in the last session, Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5064, dropping -4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.00%, and -31.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.53%. Short interest in Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Dna Sciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) shares are -66.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.11% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -540.00% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -62.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $950k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.18 million.

APDN Dividends

Applied Dna Sciences Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Dna Sciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Applied Dna Sciences Inc insiders hold 12.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.23% of the shares at 21.93% float percentage. In total, 19.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.52 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AMH Equity Ltd. with 0.37 million shares, or about 2.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 71148.0.