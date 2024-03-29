After This Week’s -0.98% Loss In BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF), We Just Learned Something New

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s traded shares stood at 73986.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply a decrease of -2.88% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The BIAF share’s 52-week high remains $3.62, putting it -79.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $23.13M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 169.94K shares over the past 3 months.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information

After registering a -2.88% downside in the last session, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.16, dropping -2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.98%, and -6.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.37%. Short interest in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) saw shorts transact 62710.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

BIAF Dividends

BioAffinity Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioAffinity Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s Major holders

BioAffinity Technologies Inc insiders hold 37.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.36% of the shares at 2.16% float percentage. In total, 1.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Captrust Financial Advisors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 43642.0 shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79864.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 21842.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $39970.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 6313.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11552.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6629.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 12131.0.