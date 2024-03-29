After The Stock Rose 7.02% Over The Week, Is Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ: MGRM) Still A Buy?

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM)’s traded shares stood at 54266.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 5.63% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The MGRM share’s 52-week high remains $48.99, putting it -1907.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $75.96M, with an average of 98180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM) trade information

After registering a 5.63% upside in the last session, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (MGRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.76, jumping 5.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.02%, and -4.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.07%. Short interest in Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM) saw shorts transact 14410.0 shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (MGRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monogram Orthopaedics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (MGRM) shares are -12.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.51% against 14.30%.

MGRM Dividends

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Monogram Orthopaedics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc (NASDAQ:MGRM)’s Major holders

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc insiders hold 38.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.45% of the shares at 0.74% float percentage. In total, 0.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44656.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 12719.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $50621.0.