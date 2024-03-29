After The Stock Rose 4.39% Over The Week, Is Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO) Still A Buy?

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)’s traded shares stood at 78012.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.68, to imply an increase of 2.69% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The LXEO share’s 52-week high remains $22.33, putting it -42.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.00. The company has a valuation of $417.87M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 106.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) trade information

After registering a 2.69% upside in the last session, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.84, jumping 2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.39%, and 3.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.84%. Short interest in Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

LXEO Dividends

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)’s Major holders

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.91% of the shares at 69.30% float percentage. In total, 65.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 11.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 2.51 million shares, or about 9.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $39.3 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 2.05 million shares. This is just over 7.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 4.83 million.