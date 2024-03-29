After The Stock Fell -12.09% Over The Week, Is Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) Still A Buy?

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 4.27% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LPTV share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -1454.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $25.96M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

After registering a 4.27% upside in the last session, Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4399, jumping 4.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.09%, and -26.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.36%. Short interest in Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) saw shorts transact 1.64 million shares and set a 11.88 days time to cover.

Loop Media Inc (LPTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Loop Media Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Loop Media Inc (LPTV) shares are -33.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.36% against 25.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.20% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.3 million.

LPTV Dividends

Loop Media Inc has its next earnings report out on February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Loop Media Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV)’s Major holders

Loop Media Inc insiders hold 69.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.63% of the shares at 34.72% float percentage. In total, 10.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 4.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.09 million shares, or about 4.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Loop Media Inc (LPTV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.56 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.66 million.