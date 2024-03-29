After Sinking 12.28% During Past Week, Is MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) Still A Buy?

MoneyLion Inc (NYSE:ML)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.32, to imply a decrease of -1.30% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The ML share’s 52-week high remains $79.26, putting it -11.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.50. The company has a valuation of $750.29M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.60K shares over the past 3 months.

MoneyLion Inc (NYSE:ML) trade information

After registering a -1.30% downside in the last session, MoneyLion Inc (ML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.26, dropping -1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.28%, and 44.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.77%. Short interest in MoneyLion Inc (NYSE:ML) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

MoneyLion Inc (ML) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MoneyLion Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MoneyLion Inc (ML) shares are 258.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.70% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.30% this quarter before jumping 100.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $116.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $93.67 million and $106.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.20% before jumping 19.20% in the following quarter.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MoneyLion Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MoneyLion Inc (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

MoneyLion Inc insiders hold 28.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.00% of the shares at 50.02% float percentage. In total, 36.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by StepStone Group LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 7.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.23 million shares, or about 2.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $16.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoneyLion Inc (ML) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79904.0, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 5.7 million.