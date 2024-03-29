After Plunging -9.39% During Past Week, Is Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: NVCT) Still A Buy?

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT)’s traded shares stood at 59577.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.20, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The NVCT share’s 52-week high remains $18.65, putting it -127.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.20. The company has a valuation of $145.71M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the last session, Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NVCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.45, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.39%, and -16.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.68%. Short interest in Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 5.49 days time to cover.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NVCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuvectis Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NVCT) shares are -41.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.49% against 12.70%.

NVCT Dividends

Nuvectis Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuvectis Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT)’s Major holders

Nuvectis Pharma Inc insiders hold 57.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.94% of the shares at 39.59% float percentage. In total, 16.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ronit Capital LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.56 million shares (or 3.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.31 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NVCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 1.97 million.