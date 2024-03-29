After Plunging -29.16% During Past Week, Is Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Still A Buy?

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.24, to imply an increase of 7.23% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The MEDS share’s 52-week high remains $29.75, putting it -190.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $12.39M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 647.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

After registering a 7.23% upside in the last session, Trxade Health Inc (MEDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.80, jumping 7.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.16%, and 80.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 195.17%. Short interest in Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw shorts transact 55980.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Trxade Health Inc (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.4 million and $2.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.00% before dropping -7.50% in the following quarter.

MEDS Dividends

Trxade Health Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trxade Health Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Trxade Health Inc insiders hold 28.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.66% of the shares at 7.86% float percentage. In total, 5.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2099.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21493.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blue Trust, Inc. with 357.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3655.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trxade Health Inc (MEDS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2643.0 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27064.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2355.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 24115.0.