After Falling -0.92% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE)?

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE)’s traded shares stood at 61413.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply a decrease of -14.00% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The SLE share’s 52-week high remains $15.39, putting it -615.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $11.52M, with an average of 58690.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) trade information

After registering a -14.00% downside in the last session, Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.62, dropping -14.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.92%, and -8.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.45%. Short interest in Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) saw shorts transact 8600.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super League Enterprise Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) shares are 18.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.98% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.40% this quarter before jumping 79.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.32 million and $5.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.50% before jumping 38.60% in the following quarter.

SLE Dividends

Super League Enterprise Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super League Enterprise Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE)’s Major holders

Super League Enterprise Inc insiders hold 13.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.65% of the shares at 3.07% float percentage. In total, 2.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 58598.0 shares (or 1.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 20785.0 shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $44687.0.

We also have iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 44338.0 shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95326.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20785.0, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 44687.0.